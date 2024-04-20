Tihar's Arvind Kejriwal Report On Insulin Reaches Lt Governor, Atishi Claims Threat To Him

Arvind Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 by the Enforcement Directorate

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had stopped taking insulin months before his arrest and is on a basic anti-diabetes oral medicine, officials said on Saturday, citing a report by the Tihar jail administration to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. "The entire narrative being built and fear-mongering by the Aam Aadmi Party regarding Kejriwal's sugar levels, is only based on a purported treatment of Kejriwal being carried out by a Telangana based private clinic. Interestingly, Kejriwal, as advised by the Telangana doctor, was on an insulin - reversal programme and the doctor had stopped insulin dosage much before the arrest of Kejriwal," the Tihar jail report said.

In response, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi said the report has "exposed" the BJP's "conspiracy". "At the behest of the BJP, a conspiracy is underway to kill Kejriwal in jail. The chief minister has been taking insulin for 12 years, what is the problem for the Tihar administration to give insulin to him?," she asked.

The Delhi minister also claimed that Mr Kejriwal used to take 50 units of insulin daily before he was sent to jail.

Mr Kejriwal -- who is under the care of a Telangana-based private doctor for diabetes -- stopped taking insulin a few months ago and, at the time of his arrest, he was on a basic anti-diabetes oral tablet called Metformin, the officials said, citing the Tihar report.

During his medical check-ups in Tihar jail, Mr Kejriwal told doctors that he was taking insulin "since the last few years and stopped taking it a few months back", the report said.

"Kejriwal's alleged treatment at a private clinic in Telangana is a curious case where Delhi's Chief Minister, who boasts of a world-class health infrastructure in Delhi is surreptitiously getting treated at a south India clinic of which he even fails to provide medical documents," the report said.

"Notably, the entry of this Telangana clinic in the whole episode surrounding Kejriwal's arrest in the excise scam comes close on the heels of the south Indian liquor cartel that played a key role in framing and execution of the now-scrapped excise policy of the AAP Government," the report said.

AAP Condemns LG

The AAP in a statement condemned the Lt Governor for what it called "cruel and inhuman" treatment.

"It is well-known that Arvind Kejriwal's sugar levels have increased to alarming levels and crossed 300 on several days since 12th April 2024. However, despite his repeated requests, he is being denied insulin administration by Tihar Jail authorities. Not a single doctor in India or anywhere in the world would agree that a severe diabetes patient, who has been on insulin for past 12 years, and whose sugar levels are above 300 consistently should be denied insulin," the AAP said.

"Yet, the LG and the Tihar Jail authorities have decided to deny insulin to Arvind Kejriwal. This is cruel, inhuman and tantamount to attempt to murder Arvind Kejriwal while in judicial custody," the AAP alleged.

Mr Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money-laundering case linked to the Delhi government's now-scrapped excise policy. He has been lodged in Tihar jail since April 1

According to the medical records from RML Hospital, Mr Kejriwal was "neither advised any insulin nor any requirement of any insulin was indicated", the Tihar report said and added that the chief minister's health was reviewed by a medicine specialist on April 10 and April 15.

The specialist advised oral anti-diabetic drugs and it is "incorrect to state that Kejriwal was denied insulin at any point of time" during his treatment, it said.

The medicine specialist, after examining Mr Kejriwal, noted, "Considering all parameters and vitals of undertrial prisoner (Mr Kejriwal) since his lodgment in judicial custody, his blood sugar levels are not alarming, and administration of insulin is not required as of now."

The Tihar administration, in a letter to AIIMS seeking a diet plan for the AAP chief, said Mr Kejriwal had been consuming high-sugar food such as "sweets, laddoos, bananas, mangoes, fruit chaat, fried food, namkeen, bhujia, sweetened tea, poori-aloo, pickles and other high cholesterol food on a regular basis", the report said.

The diet plan provided by AIIMS has "strictly prohibited" most of the food items he is eating, it added. Mr Kejriwal is only allowed to consume 20 ml of oil per day in his food.

The Tihar administration has said that, according to a government circular, no referral can be made to any private hospital, as is being demanded by Mr Kejriwal for videoconferencing with his doctor.

The administration submitted in its report that there is adequate availability of insulin in the jail dispensary and it can be administered to Mr Kejriwal "as and when required", the officials added.

With inputs from PTI