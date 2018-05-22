JNU Issued Notice Over Proposed 'Islamic Terrorism' Course The proposed course has been opposed by sections of teachers and students at the JNU.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT The proposed course has been opposed by sections of teachers and students at the JNU. New Delhi: The Delhi Minorities Commission today issued a notice to the registrar of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) seeking to know the reason behind a varsity proposal to start a course on 'Islamic terrorism'.



Taking suo motu cognisance of reports about the proposed course, the Commission has asked the registrar to explain on what basis the course on Islamic terror is being started by the university, said Zafarul Islam Khan, the commission's chairman.



The JNU Academic Council "passed" a proposal to set up a Centre for National Security Studies under which there would be a course on "Islamic terrorism", said a professor who attended the meeting said last week.



The DMC has asked the JNU administration to reply whether there is any concept paper or proposal to include a course on "Islamic Terror in the proposed Centre for National Security Studies , and demanded a copy of it.



"Has the current administration of the JNU considered the implications of introducing this subject in the campus on its students and on the broader society outside?," the Commission has questioned.



It has also sought details of the proposed course and areas covered by it, methodology, reference books and works to be followed, experts who will teach and undertake research on the subject.



The commission has also asked the JNU to provide minutes of the Academic Council meeting and the list of members who attended it. The JNU administration has been asked to file its reply to these questions by June 5, Mr Khan said.



The proposed course has been opposed by sections of teachers and students at the JNU.



"In a deeply problematic and shocking move, the JNU V-C also allowed the tabling of a course/topic on 'Islamic terrorism' under the Centre for National Security Studies," JNU Students Union president Geeta Kumari had said.



