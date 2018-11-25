Japanese National Allegedly Stabbed, Robbed Of Cash Valuables In Delhi

Delhi | | Updated: November 25, 2018 23:23 IST
Police are examining CCTV cameras to ascertain the exact sequence of events. (Representational)


New Delhi: 

A 41-year-old Japanese national was stabbed multiple times when he was headed towards a gurdwara in northwest Delhi's Siraspur, allegedly by a group of men who then ran away with his valuables, police said Sunday.

On Friday, the man was walking alone towards a gurdwara. Four men stabbed him, stole his mobile phone and cash before fleeing from the spot, a police officer said.

The man was rushed to a nearby hospital. He was later referred to the LNJP hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment, he added.

A case has been registered and the matter is being investigated, Rajneesh Gupta, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini), said.

Footage from CCTV cameras installed in the area are being scanned to ascertain the exact sequence of events, police said, adding the accused were yet to be arrested

