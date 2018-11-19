9 Arrested For Allegedly Killing, Robbing Doctor In Delhi's Jahangirpuri

One accused confessed to the crime and shed light on the conspiracy (Representational)

Nine persons, including a juvenile, were arrested for allegedly killing a 57-year-old doctor in Northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area, police said Monday.

The accused were identified as Rizwan alias Rizu, Vishal Rawat alias Bunty, Sandhya Rawat, Raju Rawat, Afroz, residents of Bhalswa Dairy, Rizwan alias Nasty, Ammar, Riyasat and a juvenile compounder, residents of Jahangirpuri, they added.

On November 12, a 57-year-old doctor Mukim Ahmad Iqbal was strangled to death, officials said, adding that the doctor was robbed off more than Rs 5 lakh to 6 lakh in cash and jewellery worth another Rs 5 lakh to 6 lakh.

The crime took place when his daughter, a school teacher, left home at around 7.30 am, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Aslam Khan said.

On Friday, Vishal Rawat was arrested. He confessed to the crime and shed light on the conspiracy, police said.

Ammar and the juvenile compounder played the role of informers, while Nasty, Rijju and Vishal executed the robbery-cum-killing at the doctor's residence, the DCP said.

After killing Iqbal, the trio distributed the loot among themselves and handed over some of it to their parents and acquaintances for safe custody. The trio were arrested when they were about to leave for Shimla and Kashmir, Khan said.

During interrogation, they disclosed the names of all the persons involved in the crime. The DCP said Rs 5,50,000 cash and 70 per cent of the stolen jewellery had been recovered as yet.