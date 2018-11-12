65-Year-Old Doctor Found Dead At Home In Delhi, Cupboard Ransacked: Police

The police say the man was alone at home after his daughter, a teacher, left for school. (File photo)

The body of a 65-year-old doctor was found at his home in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri, police said. The police received a call around 10.30 this morning. They rushed to the spot and found the body of the man on a bed, an officer said.

The man was identified as Mukim, a medical practitioner, and there were no injury marks on his body, he added.

The door of the house was found open, and it seemed to be a "friendly entry", the police said, but a cupboard was ransacked.

The exact cause of the death would be ascertained after his post-mortem, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Aslam Khan said.

The police learnt that Mukim was alone at home after his daughter, who is a teacher, left for school at 7.30 am, the officer added.