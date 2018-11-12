65-Year-Old Doctor Found Dead At Home In Delhi, Cupboard Ransacked: Police

The door of the house was found open, and it seemed to be a "friendly entry", the police said, but a cupboard was ransacked

Delhi | | Updated: November 12, 2018 15:13 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
65-Year-Old Doctor Found Dead At Home In Delhi, Cupboard Ransacked: Police

The police say the man was alone at home after his daughter, a teacher, left for school. (File photo)

New Delhi: 

The body of a 65-year-old doctor was found at his home in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri, police said. The police received a call around 10.30 this morning. They rushed to the spot and found the body of the man on a bed, an officer said.

The man was identified as Mukim, a medical practitioner, and there were no injury marks on his body, he added.

The door of the house was found open, and it seemed to be a "friendly entry", the police said, but a cupboard was ransacked.

The exact cause of the death would be ascertained after his post-mortem, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Aslam Khan said.

The police learnt that Mukim was alone at home after his daughter, who is a teacher, left for school at 7.30 am, the officer added.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

delhi man deathman found dead at homeDoctor Found Dead

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Ananth KumarChhattisgarh Election 2018Cyclone GajaTamil NewsHOP LiveLive TVLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusRishabh PantMithali RajAyodhya

................................ Advertisement ................................