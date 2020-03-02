'International Conspiracy': BJP MLAs To Lieutenant Governor On Delhi Violence

Violence broke out in northeast Delhi neighbourhoods over the CAA

BJP MLAs, including Leader of Opposition in the assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, met Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Monday and demanded an in-depth investigation into an "international conspiracy" behind the violence in northeast Delhi.

The delegation submitted a memorandum to Mr Baijal, demanding a probe also into rumour mongering, especially through social media, to stoke violence, Mr Bidhuri's office said in a statement.

"The way rumours were spread yesterday evening were in all possibility part of the conspiracy. The design was to provoke violence leading to riots during the ongoing session of parliament," Mr Bidhuri said.

Saying that the violence coincided with US President Donald Trump's visit to India, Mr Bidhuri said, "It smacks of international conspiracy. Its sole aim was to tarnish the image of India in international community. It is essential to expose the international and local forces conspiring against the nation."

He also raised questions on the use of a "large stock of weapons" during the violence.

"It appears that large stock of weapons was collected much before the riots started. It is apprehended that weapons are still hidden in the riot-affected areas. It is essential that the mafia behind the weapons should be exposed," he said.

The BJP MLAs also demanded that the rioters be made to pay for the loss of property. The delegation comprised Mohan Singh Bisht, former Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta, Abhay Verma and other BJP MLAs.