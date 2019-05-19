Rise In Delhi Crime Due To Illegal Migrants, Need For Citizens List: BJP's Manoj Tiwari

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari says government should identify and expel illegal migrants. (File)

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari on Saturday said a National Register of Citizens (NRC) exercise is needed to expel illegal migrants from the national capital.

Mr Tiwari on Saturday met the family members of Dhruv Tyagi who was killed in Moti Nagar allegedly after objecting to harassment faced by his daughter.

The BJP leader expressed "deep sympathy" to Mr Tyagi's family and said there is no place for such violence in society.

"I was told by locals that the killers of Tyagi could be illegal Rohingya or Bangladeshis. I have also talked to the Commissioner of Police in this regard," Mr Tiwari said.

He alleged there was a spurt in criminal activity in the city due to the increased presence of illegal migrants. An NRC exercise is "necessary" for Delhi, he said.

The Kejriwal government should not only identify and expel illegal migrants for the safety of the people but also ask the Centre for an NRC exercise in the capital, he said.

"Delhi BJP will continue to fight for justice in this case and for punishment for persons who murdered Tyagi. The family members should be adequately compensated," he added.

"This cruel murder is not a matter of politics rather an opportunity to unite to ensure justice to the members of victim family," he said.

Manoj Tiwari alleged that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is "silent" over the issue due to "appeasement" politics.

Businessman Dhruv Tyagi, 52, was stabbed to death when he was returning home with his daughter after he objected to harassment last Sunday in west Delhi's Moti Nagar area.

The victim's 19-year-old son was also stabbed when he tried to intervene.

A 45-year-old man and his 20-year-old son have been arrested.

The police also apprehended two juvenile sons of the main accused. His wife and daughter were also arrested.

