'Incorrectly Issued': Delhi Withdraws Order Extending Winter Vacations In Schools

Delhi's Directorate of Education Saturday night withdrew an order extending winter vacation in schools in the national capital, officials said.

Earlier on Saturday, the directorate stated that the winter vacation in all government and private schools in the national capital has been extended till January 10 due to cold weather conditions.

A Delhi government official said that there was some error in the order.

"The order extending winter break was incorrectly issued. The order has been withdrawn immediately. Decision on the same will be taken tomorrow morning," the official said.

The vacation is scheduled to end on Saturday and classes are to resume Monday.

Delhi is experiencing extreme cold waves and the India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert due to dense fog, light rainfall and drop in temperature for the next few days.

