IAS Officer's Daughter Injured As Her BMW Flips Over At VIP Zone In Delhi

The IAS officer's daughter who was driving the BMW has been taken to government-run RML Hospital in Delhi, not far from the site of the accident.

Delhi | Edited by | Updated: May 19, 2019 09:24 IST
The BMW was found overturned on a patch of lawn on Delhi's Akbar Road.


New Delhi: 

A BMW was found overturned in central Delhi this morning. Police said that the daughter of an IAS officer was driving the car.

The black car with a Delhi registration was found on a patch of lawn on Akbar Road in the VIP zone of the capital.

The driver has been taken to government-run RML Hospital, not far from the site of the accident.

More details are awaited.



