IAS Officer's Daughter Injured As Her BMW Flips Over At VIP Zone In Delhi

The BMW was found overturned on a patch of lawn on Delhi's Akbar Road.

A BMW was found overturned in central Delhi this morning. Police said that the daughter of an IAS officer was driving the car.

The black car with a Delhi registration was found on a patch of lawn on Akbar Road in the VIP zone of the capital.

The driver has been taken to government-run RML Hospital, not far from the site of the accident.

More details are awaited.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.