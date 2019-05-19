Woman Injured As Her BMW Flips Over At VIP Zone In Delhi

The BMW was found overturned on a patch of lawn on Delhi's Akbar Road.

A woman was injured after a BMW overturned in central Delhi last night. Police said the accident took place late last night and the car flipped several times before coming to a stop by the side of a busy road. A woman who was driving the car has been injured.

The black car with a Delhi registration was found on a patch of lawn on Akbar Road in the VIP zone of the capital.

The police, however, were alerted only in the morning. When they reached the spot, they found the overturned car but no occupants. Offices said they visited various hospitals in central Delhi to look for the occupants but could not trace anyone.

Later, it was found that the BMW belongs to a man who runs a coaching academy of civil services aspirants and that his daughter was driving the car.

Initial efforts had led the police to believe that the daughter of an IAS officer was driving the car. But hours later, this was found to be incorrect.

