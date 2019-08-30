Husband Arrested As Pregnant Woman Commits Suicide In Delhi

The victim's family alleged that the husband's harassment for dowry led to her taking such huge step.

A 23-year-old and five months pregnant woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the third floor of a building in Rohini's Sector-2 area, the police said.

Police on Thursday said the victim identified as Sangeet allegedly committed suicide by jumping from her balcony on the third floor on Monday.

"She was admitted in the hospital and later succumbed to her injuries on Wednesday. She lived with her husband. Before taking such extreme step, the victim had a fight with her husband. Govind, a labourer, got married to Sangeeta in 2018," said a senior police officer.

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and the accused has been arrested.

