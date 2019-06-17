Home Ministry Seeks Delhi Police Report On Fight Between Cops And Driver

Videos of the fight between the policemen and the driver of the three-wheeler were shared widely online

The Home Ministry Monday sought a report from the Delhi Police after a video surfaced online showing a violent clash between a driver of a three-wheeler and a few policemen in northwest Delhi, a senior official said.

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said he has spoken to Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik and asked him to take immediate action.

"BJP delegation led by Shri @rpsinghkhalsa ji called on me today regarding the incident under Mukherjee Nagar Police Station in New Delhi, I spoke to CP Delhi, instructed for immediate action and to submit a detailed report," Mr Reddy tweeted.

According to a senior police officer, an accident between a Gramin Sewa three-wheeler and a police vehicle occurred Sunday evening, leading to an argument between the driver and a policeman. The argument turned violent. The officer said the tempo driver chased the officer and attacked him on the head with a sword and also drove dangerously.

Videos of the altercation were shared widely on social media.

In one of the purported videos, the driver was seen chasing policemen with a sword in his hand. In another clip, the policemen were seen thrashing him with batons.

Three policemen have been suspended in connection with the matter.

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal urged Home Minister Amit Shah to award exemplary punishment to police personnel responsible for the "brutal attack" and dismiss them from the service to send a message that "atrocities by men in uniform" would not be tolerated under any circumstances.

"This is a disgraceful and unforgivable act. We will ensure that the guilty are brought to book.

"There is no place in democracy for inhuman conduct against anyone. I urge @AmitShah to dismiss policemen resp for brutal attack on innocent Sikhs in Delhi yesterday. Attempt to murder cases should also be registered against cops. I commend DSGMC for taking up the case forcefully (sic)," he tweeted.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh also described the incident as "shameful" and urged the home minister to take action.

"Shameful incident of @DelhiPolice ruthlessly beating up Sarabjeet Singh & Balwant Singh over a petty issue. Request HM @AmitShah to ensure justice," he tweeted.