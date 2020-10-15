Heroin Worth Rs 10 Crore Seized From 2 Afghan Nationals At Delhi Airport: Report

Heroin worth Rs 10 crore was seized from two Afghan nationals at the Delhi Airport (Representational)

Customs officials have seized heroin worth Rs 10 crore from two Afghan nationals at the international airport in Delhi, officials said today.

The two Afghan nationals were intercepted after their arrival from Kabul today, they said.

"Their personal and baggage search resulted in the recovery of 4.79 kg heroin, worth Rs 10 crore," officials told news agency Press Trust of India.

The narcotic was concealed in the jacket worn by the passengers, the officials said, adding that both the accused have been arrested.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)