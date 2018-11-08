Heavy, Medium Goods Vehicles Banned From Entering Delhi For Three Days

Vehicles bound for other destinations have been asked to take Eastern Peripheral Expressway. (File)

Entry of heavy and medium goods vehicles in Delhi will be banned for three days beginning 11pm from tonight as the city's air quality worsened to the "severe-plus emergency" category following cracker burning on Diwali.

However, vehicles carrying food items like vegetables, fruits, grains, milk, eggs as well as tankers carrying petroleum products will be exempted, Special Commissioner of Transport department KK Dahiya said.

The transport department of the Delhi government has issued a notification regarding the ban. It has also asked private diesel vehicle owners to avoid using their vehicles during this period.

"The notification has been issued to comply with the direction of the Environmental Pollution Control Agency (EPCA) and the Traffic Police and municipal corporations have been directed to enforce the ban," Mr Dahiya said.

Joint Commissioner (Traffic) of Police Alok Kumar said adequate number of police personnel have been deployed at all border entry points to enforce the ban.

"Support from police of neighbouring districts of Delhi-NCR has also been sought to ensure smooth and hassle-free movement for other motorists during this period," he added.

Vehicles which need to reach other destinations are being asked to take the Eastern Peripheral Expressway instead of entering Delhi, Mr Kumar said.

Over 50,000 goods carriers enter Delhi mostly through 13 toll points managed by the civic body.