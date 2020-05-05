Health Minister Harsh Vardhan Reviews Plan To Fight Dengue, Malaria In Delhi

Harsh Vardha held a review meeting with Delhi government officials to check vector-borne diseases.

"Today, I held a review meeting with the officials of Delhi government and city's municipal corporations over the preparedness to deal with vector-borne diseases like dengue, chikungunya, and malaria. It is important to take measures to control these diseases," said Harsh Vardhan after the meeting.

The Union Minister said that the meeting was necessary as everyone was busy in battling COVID-19.

"It was important to have a meeting so that vector-borne diseases are not ignored. Last year, around 5,000 cases of dengue were reported. It is important to be better prepared to deal with such diseases," added Harsh Vardhan.