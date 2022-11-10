They Asked Woman For Water, Then Robbed Jewellery, Cash

No CCTV footage of the incident is available, said police. (Representational)

A group of unidentified men allegedly barged into the house of a 52-year-old woman in Delhi's Rohini area and robbed her of her gold jewellery and cash after threatening her, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place late Wednesday night when two or three unidentified people barged into her house on the pretext of drinking water and asking for other items, they said.

Police said the woman is a widow and has been running a grocery shop in her locality in Rohini's Prem Nagar area. She has been living alone at her house since the death of her husband while her daughter stays abroad.

According to the police, finding the right opportunity, they "forcibly" gained entry into her house and asked her for water and some other items. They robbed her of the gold jewellery that she was wearing at that time by threatening her. They also took away some cash with them while fleeing.

Guriqbal Singh Sidhu, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini), said a case has been registered under sections 392 (robbery) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at Prem Nagar police station and further investigation is in progress.

It is yet to be ascertained that if any kind of weapon was used to threaten the woman as it is part of the ongoing investigation, he said.

No CCTV footage of the incident is available, but police said they have strong leads and would nab the suspects very soon, the DCP added.

