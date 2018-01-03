Green Court Issues Warrant Against Delhi Metro Managing Director A bench headed by acting NGT chairperson Justice U D Salvi passed the order after noting that nobody appeared before it despite its earlier order directing DMRC's senior most officer to be present before it.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT The green court wants the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation to install rainwater harvesting systems New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal has issued a bailable warrant against the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) Managing Director Mangu Singh for failure of its officials to appear before it to apprise it on installation of rainwater harvesting systems.



A bench headed by acting NGT chairperson Justice U D Salvi passed the order after noting that nobody appeared before it despite its earlier order directing DMRC's senior most officer to be present before it.



The tribunal had directed the official to be present to explain why rainwater harvesting systems could not be installed at some locations of the Delhi Metro.



"None present on behalf of the DMRC despite its presence being felt necessary as per the order dated December 4, 2017. Consequently, we issue bailable warrants against the Managing Director, DMRC in a sum of Rs 20,000 to the satisfaction of the arresting officer in exercise of our powers...," the bench said.



The matter will be heard on February 14.



The tribunal had earlier slapped fines on four real estate developers in Delhi after it was found that the rainwater harvesting systems installed in their premises were not functional.



The NGT had imposed an environment compensation of Rs 3 lakh each on builders after perusing the inspection report filed by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC).



Taking several hospitals, malls and hotels to task for not complying with its orders on rainwater harvesting, the green panel had earlier imposed fines and issued warrants to many of them for not installing these systems.



The green panel was hearing a plea by environmentalist Vikrant Kumar Tongad who had sought directions to Delhi Metro Rail Corporation to "install proper rainwater harvesting system" on all its existing, proposed and under-construction metro stations, tracks and depots.



The green panel, however, had widened the ambit of the petition and incorporated various other institutions like hospitals, hotels and malls.



The National Green Tribunal has issued a bailable warrant against the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) Managing Director Mangu Singh for failure of its officials to appear before it to apprise it on installation of rainwater harvesting systems.A bench headed by acting NGT chairperson Justice U D Salvi passed the order after noting that nobody appeared before it despite its earlier order directing DMRC's senior most officer to be present before it.The tribunal had directed the official to be present to explain why rainwater harvesting systems could not be installed at some locations of the Delhi Metro."None present on behalf of the DMRC despite its presence being felt necessary as per the order dated December 4, 2017. Consequently, we issue bailable warrants against the Managing Director, DMRC in a sum of Rs 20,000 to the satisfaction of the arresting officer in exercise of our powers...," the bench said.The matter will be heard on February 14.The tribunal had earlier slapped fines on four real estate developers in Delhi after it was found that the rainwater harvesting systems installed in their premises were not functional.The NGT had imposed an environment compensation of Rs 3 lakh each on builders after perusing the inspection report filed by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC).Taking several hospitals, malls and hotels to task for not complying with its orders on rainwater harvesting, the green panel had earlier imposed fines and issued warrants to many of them for not installing these systems. The green panel was hearing a plea by environmentalist Vikrant Kumar Tongad who had sought directions to Delhi Metro Rail Corporation to "install proper rainwater harvesting system" on all its existing, proposed and under-construction metro stations, tracks and depots.The green panel, however, had widened the ambit of the petition and incorporated various other institutions like hospitals, hotels and malls.