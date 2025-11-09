Green Tribunal Orders Crackdown On 1,700 Industries Dumping Waste In Ganga, Yamuna

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and state pollution regulators across Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Bihar to take "prompt action" against more than 1,700 Grossly Polluting Industries (GPIs) alleged to be discharging untreated effluents into crucial water bodies, including the Ganga and Yamuna.

A Bench of Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member Dr Afroz Ahmad was hearing an original application filed by Md Imran Ahmad, who appeared in person, alleging that hundreds of GPIs had failed to comply with CPCB's directions to install Online Continuous Effluent Monitoring Systems (OCEMS) - a real-time surveillance mechanism for effluent discharge.

The applicant relied on an RTI response given by the CPCB in July last year, which clarified that all GPIs discharging more than 10 KLD (kilolitres per day) of effluents must install OCEMS for parameters such as pH, flow, BOD, COD and TSS, while smaller units must install flow meters at the outlet along with a web-camera.

The application referred to a communication where the CPCB circulated lists of non-compliant GPIs, 704 in Uttar Pradesh, 812 in Haryana, 21 in Bihar and 149 in Delhi, but claimed that the State Pollution Control Boards/Pollution Control Committee (PCC) had taken "inadequate action" despite repeated reminders.

The applicant also informed the NGT that he had submitted a detailed representation to the CPCB Chairperson on March 8, 2025, seeking immediate enforcement, but "no action has been taken".

Taking note of the "large number of defaulting industries" and their continued discharge of effluents into critical water bodies, the green tribunal observed that the issue required urgent regulatory intervention.

"We are of the view that CPCB and concerned PCBs/ PCCs are required to take prompt action to ensure that GPIs, which are required to have OCEMS, do not commit the default and install the same without any delay," the Justice Shrivastava-led Bench said.

It directed the CPCB Chairperson to consider the applicant's representation and issue necessary directions to the pollution control boards of UP, Haryana, Bihar and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee to ensure immediate installation of OCEMS in all such industries and to strictly monitor compliance.

Further, the NGT asked the Member Secretaries of the respective state boards and the Delhi PCC to file compliance reports with the CPCB within two months.

The CPCB, in turn, has been asked to take "appropriate remedial and punitive action" against defaulting units, it added.

The tribunal said the CPCB must submit a consolidated compliance report to the NGT Registrar General, after which the matter may be relisted if required.

