Government Clerk Kills Senior With A Wrench For 'Harassing Lover'

Anish has been arrested and has admitted to the crime, police have said

A government clerk murdered his senior colleague at Delhi's RK Puram, buried the body near his quarters and then cemented the spot, police have found.

Police have arrested the accused Anish. According to police, Anish has admitted to the crime and listed his motives. Anish has said Mahesh, senior surveyor at Survey of India Defence Officer Complex, was not returning Rs 9 lakh he had borrowed. The senior officer was also harassing his lover, Anish has told police.

On August 28, Anish took an off and started preparing. He visited Lajpat Nagar and South Extension markets and bought items needed for the killing and its cover-up, said police. These included a six-feet polythene cover.

Anish then asked Mahesh to come over. Around noon, the senior officer reached Anish's government accommodation in RK Puram Sector 2. There, Anish allegedly used a pipe wrench to strike a fatal blow on Mahesh's head.

He then fled to his home in Sonipat. Anish returned the next day, dug a pit about 1.5-feet deep and buried the body. He then used cement to cover the pit.

Mahesh's brother registered a complaint after he could not reach him. The body was recovered by police on September 2. More details on this case are awaited.