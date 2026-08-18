Girl's Body Found In Suitcase In Delhi, Suspect Arrested: Cops

The body of a girl was found inside a suitcase in Delhi's Burari area after a relative, now arrested for the previously unreported killing, led a police team to the spot where it was hidden, an official said on Monday.

According to the police, the murder had not been reported earlier and the case came to light after the Special Staff of Outernorth district received a secret tip-off about the crime. Acting on the information, a team laid a trap and apprehended the accused.

Following sustained interrogation, he allegedly confessed his involvement in the murder and took the police team to a place in Ajit Vihar in Burari, where the minor's body had been concealed inside a suitcase, police said.

The accused, who is a relative of the girl, has been arrested, the official said.

The body was recovered at his instance and has been sent for necessary legal proceedings, the officer said.

The matter has been handed over to the Burari police station, where an FIR is being registered and further investigation is underway.

Police are probing the circumstances leading to the girl's death, the motive behind the murder. The exact sequence of events is also being ascertained.

Police are examining forensic and other evidence collected from the spot and are questioning the accused to establish the circumstances in which the girl was allegedly killed and her body concealed.

The accused remains in police custody and is being questioned as part of the investigation. Police said further action would be taken based on the evidence gathered during the probe.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)