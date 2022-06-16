Girl, 8, Raped In Delhi, Found With Bite Marks On Face, Other Injuries

Delhi rape: The accused was arrested from Haryana, police said (Representational)

A 21-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl in southeast Delhi's Badarpur area, police said on Thursday.

The accused, a casual labourer, and the eight-year-old minor's family shared a two-room rented accommodation, they said.

The incident happened on Tuesday when the minor was home alone. The accused took her to a room and allegedly raped her, they said.

According to police, the accused is a drug addict, police said.

In the evening, when the minor's mother came back from work, she noticed bite marks on her daughter's face and on Wednesday morning she noticed other injury marks on her body, a senior police officer said.

Upon asking, the minor narrated the ordeal following which the mother informed police about the incident, the officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Esha Pandey said, "On June 15, an information was received at Badarpur police station regarding rape of a minor girl committed at about 2-3 pm on Tuesday." Police immediately rushed to the spot and took the victim and her mother to AIIMS for medical assistance, the DCP said.

In a complaint filed on Wednesday, the mother had alleged that their neighbour, a native of Agra, raped her daughter and ran away, Ms Pandey said.

The accused was arrested from his relative's house in Haryana the same day, she said.

"Immediately, four teams were formed to raid the likely whereabouts of the accused. With the help of technical surveillance, he was arrested last night from Baminikhera village in Haryana's Palwal district from his relative's house," the DCP said.

A case under sections 376 (rape), 342 (wrongful confinement), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code and section of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) has been registered, police said.

