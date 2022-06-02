Delhi's Only Slaughterhouse Shut Down By Green Tribunal, No Shortage Yet

Traders fear a meat shortage and price rise if the slaughterhouse is not reopened.

Delhi's sole slaughterhouse in Ghazipur has been shut for last few days for allegedly not complying with environmental norms and traders fear that the closure may trigger meat shortage leading to increase in its prices.

According to officials of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the slaughterhouse was shut on May 30 as per directions from the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) following National Green Tribunal's (NGT) directives.

The Ghazipur slaughterhouse caters to the meat requirements of a large part of the city. An MCD official said on May 30 that the DPCC has sent a communication saying that it had withdrawn its consent to operation of the slaughterhouse due to violation of environmental norms.

"It is shut since then. The matter lies with the DPCC and the NGT and we are not able to comment on it any further," the official told PTI.

The mechanised abattoir became operational in 2009 where 1,500 buffaloes and around 13,500 sheep and goats can be slaughtered daily.

Traders engaged in meat business feared that the closure of the facility may lead to meat shortage and encourage illegal slaughtering in the city.

They, however, said no shortage of meat was reported till Wednesday.

President, Delhi Meat Merchant Association, Arshad Ali Quraishi said the city may witness meat shortage and a hike in its prices if the slaughterhouse is not opened in next few days.

"The closure of the facility will certainly have its repercussions in coming days. If it remains shut, then the city may face a meat shortage and price may also go up. It will also encourage illegal slaughtering of animals to meet the demand in coming days," Quraishi told PTI.

He, however, said so far there is no shortage of meat and prices have not risen.

He demanded that the authorities should ensure that the slaughterhouse is opened as soon as possible so that people do not suffer.

Another meat trader and member of the association, Yunus Quraishi said prices of meat may be increased in coming days if the slaughterhouse remains shut.

"At present, we are managing with the old stock of the meat which may run out soon. Closure of the slaughterhouse will certainly create meat shortage and prices will be increased then. The authorities should open it by resolving whatever problems lies with the facility," Quraishi said.

