Ghazipur Fire Caused By Gas Produced In Landfill: Delhi Fire Service

There has been no casualty in the incident.

The massive fire that broke out at the Ghazipur landfill site in Delhi on Sunday evening continued in the night. Efforts were underway to douse the fire.

Delhi Fire Service SO Naresh Kumar said that the fire was caused by the gas produced in the landfill.

Naresh Kumar said, "We received a call around 6 pm that the Ghazipur landfill has caught fire. 10 fire brigades are at work here, four out of which are on the upper side of the mountain, and the bowsers are stationed at the bottom. JCBs are being quite helpful as there is trouble in dousing the fire due to heat. The fire is caused due to gas that is produced in the landfill. There has been no casualty."

He further expressed hope that the fire would be controlled till the morning.

A local resident said, "The first and the biggest issue around the landfill site is the foul smell. Pollution has made life difficult in the area for the last 10 years. People have complained against it many times but the government does not take adequate action."

Another resident said that life is difficult for those living here.

Another local resident said, "For those living here, life is difficult. It smells so bad that it is difficult to stand here. On one hand, the government says they are reducing pollution, but on the other, we can imagine the carbon emissions due to this fire. Why has this fire started, and why is not being controlled? The government is just giving subsidies on electric vehicles but it is not working to reduce carbon emissions overall so that we can set an example for the world.

He said that there was no focus on cleanliness as claimed by the government.

"Everyone is just focused on elections, no one is paying attention to these daily issues that we face. There is no focus on cleanliness, you can see it here," he added.

