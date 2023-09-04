Travelling During G20? Here's How You Can Reach Railway Stations, Airport

The 18th G20 Summit will be held over the weekend at the newly built Bharat Mandapam.

The Delhi Police has released a traffic advisory for travellers ahead of the G20 Summit in the national capital.

The 18th G20 Summit, to be held over the weekend at the newly built Bharat Mandapam, the IECC complex at Pragati Maidan, will welcome more than 25 heads of state and global institution leaders to the national capital.

Educational institutes, public and private offices, including banks, in the city will be closed from September 8 to 10.

The entire New Delhi district will be a 'Controlled Zone-I' while the area inside Ring Road (Mahatma Gandhi Marg) will be considered a 'Regulated Zone' from 5 am on Friday till midnight on Sunday.

The police have assured that passengers traveling to the airport, New Delhi and Old Delhi railway stations will be able to do so, but they may experience some delays due to traffic restrictions.

The Delhi Traffic Police recommends using the Airport Express Line of the Delhi Metro to reach the airport and the Delhi Metro for all other railway stations.

The Delhi Metro will also be selling 'Tourist Smart Cards' through dedicated counters at 36 stations from September 4 to 13.

Routes For Railway Stations

New Delhi Railway Station

From South and West Delhi: Dhaula Kuan - Ring Road -Naraina Flyover - Mayapuri Chowk - Kirti Nagar Main Road - Shadipur Flyover - Patel Road (Main Mathura Marg) - R/A Pusa - Pusa Road - Dayal Chowk - Panchkuian Road - Outer Circle Connaught Place - Chelmsford Road for Paharganj side or Minto Road - Bhavbhuti Marg for Ajmeri Gate side.

From North and East Delhi: Yudhisthir Setu - Boulevard Road - Rani Jhansi Flyover - R/A Jhandewalan - D.B. Gupta Road - Sheela Cinema Road - Paharganj Bridge and reach New Delhi Railway Station.

Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station

From South Delhi: Dhaula Kuan Flyover - Ring Road - AIIMS Chowk - Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Setu - Slip Road towards Lala Lajpat Rai Marg - Lodhi Road - Neela Gumbad - Hazrat Nizamuddin Marg - Nizamuddin Railway Station Road and reach Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station.

From East Delhi: Pusta Road/Noida Link Road - Delhi-Meerut Expressway - Mahatma Gandhi Marg (Ring Road) - Nizamuddin Entry-II Road and reach Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station.

From West Delhi: Punjabi Bagh Junction - Mahatma Gandhi Road (Ring Road) - Raja Garden Chowk - Naraina Flyover - Dhaula Kuan Flyover - Ring Road - AIIMS Chowk - Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Setu - Slip Road towards Lala Lajpat Rai Marg - Lodhi Road - Neela Gumbad - Hazrat Nizamuddin Marg - Nizamuddin Railway Station Road and reach Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station.

From North Delhi: Mukarba Chowk - Dr. KB Hedgewar Marg (Outer Ring Road) - Majnu Ka Tila) - Chandgi Ram Akhada - Left loop from Ring Road towards Yudhishthir Setu - GT Road - Shastri Park - Pusta Road/Noida Link Road - Delhi-Meerut Expressway - Mahatma Gandhi Marg (Ring Road) - Nizamuddin Entry-II Road and reach Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station.

Old Delhi Railway Station

From South & East Delhi: Ring Road - Ashram Chowk - Sarai Kale Khan - Delhi-Meerut Expressway - Noida Link Road - Pusta Road - Yudhister Setu - ISBT Kashmere Gate - Lothian Road - Chhatta Rail - S.P. Mukherjee Marg - Kauria Bridge and reach Old Delhi Railway Station.

From West & North Delhi: Punjabi Bagh Junction - Rohtak Road - Rani Jhansi Flyover - Lothian Road - Chatta Rail - Kauria Bridge and reach Old Delhi Railway Station.

Routes For Airport

The Delhi Police recently released a video to assist residents who are traveling to the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI Airport) during the dates of the G20 Summit.

"You can use the metro services to go airport from your nearest metro station. Just visit the DMRC website. You can go anywhere in the capital city by using metro services," the video says.

Metro

From Dwarka to T3 & from T3 to Dwarka: Blue Line till Dwarka Sector 21 Station and Airport Express Line till IGI Airport T3

From New Delhi to T3 & from T3 to New Delhi: Yellow Line till New Delhi Station and Airport Express Line till IGI Airport T3

OR

Orange Line from Shivaji Stadium to IGI Airport T3

From South Delhi to T3 & from T3 to South Delhi: Pink Line till Dhaula Kuan Station and Airport Express Line till IGI Airport T3

OR

Magenta Line till Hauz Khas Station, Yellow Line till Dilli Haat-INA Station, Pink Line till Durgabhai Deshmukh South Campus Station and Airport Express Line till IGI Airport T3

From West Delhi to T3 & & from T3 to West Delhi: Blue Line till Rajouri Garden Station, Pink Line till Durgabhai Deshmukh South Campus Station and Airport Express Line till IGI Airport T3

From North Delhi to T3 & from T3 to North Delhi: Red Line till Kashmere Gate Station, Yellow Line till New Delhi Station and Airport Express Line till IGI Airport T3

From East Delhi to T3 & from T3 to East Delhi: Pink Line till Welcome Station, Red Line till Kashmere Gate Station, Yellow Line till New Delhi Station and Airport Express Line till IGI Airport T3

Cars

From Gurugram to T3 & from T3 to Gurugram: Service Road NH-48 - Rao Gajraj Singh Marg - Old Delhi Gurugram Road - UER II - Service Road NH-48 - T3 Terminal Road

From Gurugram to T1 & from T1 to Gurugram: Service Road NH-48 - Rao Gajraj Singh Marg - Old Delhi Gurugram Road - UER II - Service Road NH-48 - T3 Terminal Road - Service Road NH-48 - Sanjay T-Point - Ullan Batar Marg - Terminal T1

From Dwarka to T3 & from T3 to Dwarka:Sector 22 Dwarka Road - UER II - Service Road NH-48 - T3 Terminal Road

From Dwarka to T1 & from T1 to Dwarka:Sector 22 Dwarka Road - UER II - Service Road NH-48 - T3 Terminal Road - Service Road NH-48 - Sanjay T-Point - Ullan Batar Marg - Terminal T1

From New Delhi & South Delhi to T3 & from T3 to New Delhi & South Delhi: AIIMS Chowk - Ring Road - Moti Bagh Chowk - RTR Marg - Sanjay T-Point - Service Road NH-48 - T3 Terminal Road

From New Delhi & South Delhi to T1 & from T1 to New Delhi & South Delhi : AIIMS Chowk - Ring Road - Moti Bagh Chowk - RTR Marg - Sanjay T-Point - Ullan Batar Marg - Terminal T1

From West Delhi to T3 & from T3 to West Delhi: Punjabi Bagh Chowk - Ring Road - Raja Garden Chowk - Najafgarh Road - Pankha Road - Dabri-Dwarka Road - Road No. 224, Dabri-Gurugram Road - Sector-22, Dwarka Road - UER-II - Service Road NH-48 - T3 Terminal Road

From West Delhi to T1 & from T1 to West Delhi: Punjabi Bagh Chowk - Ring Road - Raja Garden Chowk - Najafgarh Road - Pankha Road - Dabri-Dwarka Road - Road No. 224, Dabri-Gurugram Road - Sector-22, Dwarka Road - UER-II - Service Road NH-48 - T3 Terminal Road - Ullan Batar Marg - Terminal T1

From North & East Delhi to T3 & from T3 to North & East Delhi: ISBT Kashmere Gate - Rani Jhansi Flyover - Rohtak Road - Punjabi Bagh Chowk - Ring Road - Raja Garden Chowk - Najafgarh Road - Pankha Road - Dabri-Dwarka Road - Road No. 224, Dabri-Gurugram Road - Sector-22, Dwarka Road - UER-II - Service Road NH-48 - T3 Terminal Road

From North & East Delhi to T1 & from T1 to North & East Delhi: ISBT Kashmere Gate - Rani Jhansi Flyover - Rohtak Road - Punjabi Bagh Chowk - Ring Road - Raja Garden Chowk - Najafgarh Road - Pankha Road - Dabri-Dwarka Road - Road No. 224, Dabri-Gurugram Road - Sector-22, Dwarka Road - UER-II - Service Road NH-48 - T3 Terminal Road - Ullan Batar Marg - Terminal T1

Bus Service

City buses will operate on the Ring Road and the road network beyond the Ring Road, towards the borders of Delhi. They will be allowed to exit Delhi, but city bus service will not be available in the New Delhi area.

Movement of the City Bus Services will be curtailed at the following points:

1. ISBT Kashmere Gate

2. ISBT Sarai Kale Khan

3. Ashram Chowk

4. Moolchand Flyover

5. Vivekanand Marg (Regional Passport Office)

6. AIIMS

7. Under RTR Flyover

8. Mayapuri Chowk

9. Punjabi Bagh Chowk

10. Azadpur Chowk

No buses will be allowed to enter from Rajokari Border (NH-48).