Foreign Currency Worth Rs 10 Crore: Customs' 'Biggest Ever' Seizure So Far

Customs officials at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport made the "biggest ever" seizure of foreign currency, worth over Rs 10 crore, from three Tajikistan nationals on Friday.

The foreign currency was reportedly concealed inside shoes kept in the luggage.

The accused were intercepted by the officials when they were proceeding to board a flight to Istanbul.

A detailed examination of their baggage resulted in the recovery of foreign currency (USD 7,20,000 and Euro 4,66,200), equivalent to Rs Rs 10.6 Crore from them, said the statement issued by the customs department.

The foreign currency was seized and further investigation was under progress, it added.

This is the biggest ever case of smuggling of foreign currency through any airport in India, according to the customs department.

A senior customs official told news agency PTI that the trio included a juvenile.