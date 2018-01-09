Fog Affects Train Services In Delhi For Third Consecutive Day; 22 Cancelled, 45 Delayed

Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi's Lodhi Road area with prominent pollutants PM 2.5 and PM 10 put the locality in 'poor' category.

Flight and train services remain affected in Delhi for the third consecutive day due to fog

New Delhi:  Flight and train services remain affected in Delhi for the third consecutive day with two arriving and six departing flights getting delayed due to decreased visibility because of fog. Also, 45 trains will be arriving late, 22 have been cancelled and 4 rescheduled due to fog and operational reasons. Delhi woke up to a moderately foggy morning on Tuesday with the maximum temperature at 21 degrees and minimum temperature at 7 degrees. Air quality remained poor in some parts of the national capital.

Trains arriving in Delhi were delayed due to dense fog on Monday with as many as 39 trains were cancelled with 50 trains running late and 16 rescheduled, due to low visibility and dense fog. On Saturday, railways had to cancel 18 trains while 49 were delayed and 13 re-scheduled due to fog in several parts of northern India. Mercury has plummeted down for a while with January 4 witnessing the season's coldest day in Delhi.

The city experienced its coldest day of this season on Saturday as the minimum temperature dropped to 4.2 degree Celsius, three notches below the average. This morning, however, the minimum temperature is 7 degrees.

With the railways being affected heavily for the past few days, passengers are facing grave discomfort. Railbeeps.com is fastest mobile friendly website which provides answers to enquiries related to Indian Railways like PNR status, live train running status, trains between two stations and more.

