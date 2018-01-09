Fog Affects Train Services In Delhi For Third Consecutive Day; 22 Cancelled, 45 Delayed

Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi's Lodhi Road area with prominent pollutants PM 2.5 and PM 10 put the locality in 'poor' category.
Trains arriving in Delhi were delayed due to dense fog on Monday with as many as 39 trains were cancelled with 50 trains running late and 16 rescheduled, due to low visibility and dense fog. On Saturday, railways had to cancel 18 trains while 49 were delayed and 13 re-scheduled due to fog in several parts of northern India. Mercury has plummeted down for a while with January 4 witnessing the season's coldest day in Delhi.
Commentscity experienced its coldest day of this season on Saturday as the minimum temperature dropped to 4.2 degree Celsius, three notches below the average. This morning, however, the minimum temperature is 7 degrees.
With the railways being affected heavily for the past few days, passengers are facing grave discomfort.