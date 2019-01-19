Flying Of Unmanned Aircraft Systems Banned Ahead Of Republic Day In Delhi

The order came ahead of the Republic Day celebrations and would remain in force from January 20 to February 15.

Delhi | | Updated: January 19, 2019 23:16 IST
The order prohibits flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms. (Representational)


New Delhi: 

The Delhi Police today prohibited operations of any unmanned aircraft systems by the public from January 20 in view of the Republic Day celebrations.

The order prohibits "flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms like paragliders, para-motors, hang-gliders, UAVs, UASs, microlight aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small size powered aircraft, quadcopters or parajumping from aircraft, etc."

It stated that someone found doing so would be charged under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant, punishable with a maximum imprisonment of a month and a fine) of the Indian Penal Code.

The order came ahead of the Republic Day celebrations and would remain in force from January 20 to February 15.

