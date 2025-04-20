Flights Delayed At Delhi Airport, 1 Runway Working, Other Under Repair

One of the two runways at Delhi's airport is being repaired (File)
New Delhi:
Flight operations at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport faced a delay today after the authorities shut one runway for repairs.
Multiple airlines' take-offs and landings were delayed because the airport used only one runway, and repairs were happening on the other runway.
An unexpected shift in wind direction aggravated the issue.
The average landing delay into Delhi was 38 minutes, while the average take-off delay was 40 minutes.
