Fire In Delhi's Greater Kailash Building, 8 People Rescued

According to the officials, they received information regarding the blaze at 11:17 pm on Saturday, following which seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

New Delhi:

A fire broke out in the basement of a building in south Delhi's Greater Kailash area, officials said on Sunday.

Due to smoke, the residents were trapped on the upper floor and eight people were rescued by the Delhi Fire Service personnel, a senior official said.

Newsbeep

The fire was brought under control at 3.50 am, they added.

Delhi Fire

