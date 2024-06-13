Fire Breaks Out In Delhi's Chandni Chowk Market, 14 Engines Rushed To Spot

None has been injured in the incident

A fire broke out in a shop in Chandni Chowk area of north Delhi on Thursday, officials of the Delhi Fire Services said. No one was reported hurt as yet.

"A call related to the fire was received at 5 pm from Chandni Chowk area. The fire was in Marwadi Katra, Nai Sadak in Chandani Chowk area," DFS chief Atul Garg said.

Fourteen fire tenders were rushed to the spot, he said. Further details awaited.

