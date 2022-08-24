Fire Breaks Out In Delhi Factory, No Casualties Reported

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. (Representational)

A fire broke out at a factory near the MCD office in Patparganj Industrial Area of east Delhi on Wednesday, officials said.

No casualty has been reported so far, they said, and the fire has been brought under control.

Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service said, "A call about a fire in a factory was received at 12.57 pm and a total of nine fire tenders were rushed to the site." The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, officials said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)