Father, Son Arrested With Foreign Currency Worth Rs 68 Lakh At Delhi Airport

They were arrested when they were proceeding to board a flight to Hong Kong. (Representational)

A father and son were arrested by customs officials for allegedly trying to smuggle out foreign currency worth Rs 68 lakh at Delhi airport, an official statement said on Wednesday.

While the father was trying to hide the currency in his hand-baggage, a significant amount of forex was hidden by his son in rectum.

The duo, who had arrived from Mumbai, were arrested when they were proceeding to board a flight to Hong Kong, the statement issued by the customs said.

A detailed examination of hand-baggage and personal search resulted in recovery of foreign currencies -- Euro 74,000, USD 13,000 and Hong Kong Dollar 2,400 -- equivalent to Rs 67.99 lakh, it said.

"The said currency was concealed by the two passengers in their hand baggage and in the rectum," the statement said, adding that the accused have been arrested.