Drunk Man Runs Truck Over Wife, Injures Step-Daughters In A Fit Of Rage

The accused has been arrested and a case was registered at Dwarka North police station (Representational)

A 32-year-old drunk man allegedly ran over his wife with his truck and injured his two step-daughters in a fit of rage at JJ Colony in north Dwarka of Delhi, police said today.

Akhlesh, a native of Bihar, used to quarrel with his 38-year-old wife frequently over his extra-marital affair, which led to the incident.

He was arrested from Dwarka Mod, police said.

The accused's 17-year-old step-daughter, who survived the incident, told police that her mother married Akhlesh after getting divorced from her husband.

The couple used to stay at a rented house in Kakrola village in Delhi. The woman later came to know about Akhlesh's extra-marital affair which caused frequent fights between them, senior police officer Anto Alphonse said.

The 17-year-old told police that the accused had taken away her one-and-half-year-old sister forcibly after a quarrel with the mother. On the intervening night of November 19 and 20, the little girl was traced in the accused's truck which was parked at JJ Colony, police said.

Seeing Akhlesh sleeping, the mother-daughter duo managed to sneak in the vehicle and took the younger daughter away, the police said.

While they were coming back, Akhlesh, angered that the younger daughter was taken away from him, hit them with the truck, killing the mother on the spot. The elder daughter sustained head injuries, while the younger one sustained only minor injuries, the police official said.

The Dwarka North police station in Delhi were informed about the incident 1.30 am on November 20. They said a local, who was witness to the accident, chased the truck till near Dwarka Metro Station where Akhlesh abandoned his vehicle after it got stuck in a sand dune and fled.

The two daughters were admitted to a local hospital from where they were were referred to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, the police officer said.

The accused has been arrested and a case was registered at Dwarka North police station, the police officer said, adding two mobile phones and Rs 25,110 on cash were recovered from the accused as he was trying to flee to his native village.

During interrogation, the accused admitted to killing the mother as he was enraged that she had taken away their youngest daughter.