'Don't Spare Him,' Delhi Air Hostess Texted Family Before Death

Anissia Batra and Mayank Singhvi had married two years ago.

Three days after a 32-year-old flight attendant died after she allegedly jumped off the terrace of her home in south Delhi, the police are carrying out a second post-mortem that will be videographed on the demand of her family, which suspects murder.

Anissia Batra, who worked with Lufthansa Airlines, had been physically and mentally tortured by her husband Mayank Singhvi for dowry, her family has alleged. The family had even filed a complaint with the police last month.

On Friday, after Anissia Batra allegedly jumped from the terrace of her home in Panchsheel Park, the police received a call from her husband.

Mayank Singhvi allegedly told the police that he received on Friday evening a text message from his wife, threatening to kill herself. He claimed he was home at the time, but by the time he reached the terrace, she had jumped. He told the police that he took her to a hospital where she was declared dead.

Ms Batra's brother Karan Batra said she had sent a series of messages to them before she died.

"My sister messaged us to call the police. She said Mayank had locked her in a room. '...because of him my life is going to go, please don't leave him,' she wrote. We don't know if he pushed her or she jumped, but we have been trying to get them arrested and police aren't helping," he told reporters.

"Nobody from his family called us. Her post-mortem on Sunday was to be videographed. When we went to AIIMS, the police in charge assured us it was being done, but the doctors told us otherwise. The cops aren't doing anything," he added.

In the complaint filed in June, Ms Batra's father, a retired Major General, had alleged that she was tortured by her husband and in-laws. "If she is physically harmed, her husband and his parents should be held responsible," Major Gen (Retd) RS Batra had written in his complaint.

A case has been registered and her family members are being questioned, the police said.

The family alleged that Ms Batra had been tortured since she married Mayank Singhvi in 2016. He is an alcoholic who often beat her up and demanded money, claims the family.

"Last month, my parents had to come from Chandigarh. Mayank even hit my mother. My father, who served in the Army for over four decades, filed a complaint on June 27. They had to go back because of my mother's medical condition," Karan Batra told reporters.

He also said though the police have sealed the apartment and locked the room, "Mayank Singhvi went on Saturday night using a spare key and removed all the evidence."

