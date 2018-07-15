Delhi Air Hostess Allegedly Jumps Off Terrace, Dies; Family Says Murder

Anissia Batra with her husband Mayank Singhvi.

A 32-year-old flight attendant jumped off the terrace of her home in south Delhi's Panchsheel Park, her husband had told the police. The family of Anissia Batra, who worked with Lufthansa Airlines, said they suspect foul play.

Days before, her father, a retired Major General, had filed a complaint with the police, alleging torture by her husband and in-laws. If she is physically harmed, her husband and his parents should be held responsible, Major Gen RS Batra had written in his complaint.

The family said the police are yet to arrest them. A case has been registered and her family members are being questioned, police said.

Anissia Batra's husband Mayank Singhvi allegedly told the police that he got a text message from her on Friday evening, which said "she was going to take the extreme step". He was home at the time, but by the time he reached the terrace, she had jumped, Mayank allegedly told the police. He rushed her to a nearby hospital where she was declared dead on arrival, the police said.

Anissia Batra's brother Karan Batra said she approached them just before she died.

"My sister messaged us to call the police. She said Mayank had locked her in a room. '...because of him my life is going to go, please don't leave him,' she wrote. We don't know if he pushed her or she jumped, but we have been trying to get them arrested and police aren't helping," he told reporters.

The family alleged that Anissia Batra was being tortured since she got married to Mayank Singhvi two years ago. The man, they said, is an alcoholic who often beat her up and demanded money.

"Last month, my parents had to come from Chandigarh. Mayank even hit my mother. My father, who served in the Army for over four decades, filed a complaint on June 27. They had to go back because of my mother's medical condition," Karan Batra told reporters.

The police say they have sealed the area and locked their room, but "Mayank went there last night, he has a spare key... they have removed all the evidence," Karan Batra alleged.

"Nobody from his family called us. Mayank has deleted all his social media accounts. Her post-mortem today was to be video graphed. When we went to AIIMS, the police in charge assured us it was being done, but the doctors told us otherwise. The cops aren't doing anything. The station house officer (SHO) isn't listening to us," Karan said.

