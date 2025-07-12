On Vacation, Lufthansa CEO's Wife Mows Down Woman In Italy

The wife of a global airline's CEO ran over a babysitter in Italy earlier this week. Vivian Alexandra Spohr, 51, wife of Lufthansa CEO Carsten Spohr, was on vacation when she crashed her SUV into 24-year-old Gaia Costa, who was walking across a pedestrian crossing in Sardinia's posh town of Porto Cervo.

Witnesses observed Ms Costa warning the driver to stop before she was hit, police said. According to Italien News, Ms Spohr allegedly drove on until bystanders waved her down.

She passed out from shock at the scene, The New York Post reported.

Ms Costa was declared dead at the scene due to significant head injuries after emergency personnel tried to resuscitate her for around 20 minutes.

Prosecutors in Italy have officially begun an inquiry into Ms Spohr for involuntary manslaughter, also referred to as vehicular homicide.

Ms Spohr was tested for drugs and alcohol on the spot, and the findings were negative. Her phone records and CCTV footage are being investigated by authorities to see if driver distraction was a factor.

Any evidence of negligence that goes beyond drug or alcohol abuse could have a significant impact on charges.

Since then, Ms Spohr has travelled back home to Berlin, Germany, where she is reportedly helping with the inquiry and has made herself available to Italian judicial authorities.

She is not legally required to stay back in the Italian island for the ongoing investigation into vehicular homicide.

"Vivian Spohr, who was involved in the tragic death, expresses her dismay and deep regret over this very serious accident," her lawyer, Angelo Merlini, told the media.

The Spohr family offered the victim's family their sincerest condolences.

Gaia Costa was viewed as a dedicated young woman who cared about the neighbourhood. She was "deeply involved in the city's social and cultural life," said Porto Cervo's mayor, Gianni Addis, who recalled her love of regional customs.

Mr Addis described Ms Costa as "hard-working and cheerful," the Daily Beast reported.