Hyderabad-Bound Lufthansa Flight Diverted Over Bomb Threat: Sources

A Lufthansa flight to Hyderabad returned to Frankfurt due to a bomb threat, sources said.

The threat was reported approximately two hours after departure.

Initial reports indicated the crew had not received landing clearance in India.

A Hyderabad-bound Lufthansa flight made a U-turn and landed back at Frankfurt airport last evening due to a bomb threat, said sources. The bomb threat was received about two hours after Flight LH752 took off from Germany at 2.14 pm local time on Sunday. It was scheduled to land at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport early Monday.

Reports had initially suggested that the crew had informed the passengers that they had not been given "permission to land" in India.

A female passenger who was on her way to visit her mother in Hyderabad said that the flight has been rescheduled for Monday morning and that they were provided overnight accommodation.

"We were told that Hyderabad hasn't given permission to land the flight there. We will fly out tomorrow morning at 10 am on the same flight," she told news agency PTI.