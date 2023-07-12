Delhi's Pragati Maidan Underpass To Be Closed For Maintenance Work Today

Pragati Maidan underpass has been closed since Sunday due to water-logging following heavy rainfall.

The Pragati Maidan underpass (tunnel) in Delhi will be closed for traffic movement today as well for cleaning and maintenance work, officials said.

The underpass has been closed since Sunday due to water-logging following heavy rainfall in the city.

"Due to cleaning and maintenance work, Pragati Maidan Tunnel will remain closed for traffic. Commuters are advised to plan their journey accordingly," the Delhi Traffic Police said in a tweet.

In another tweet, the traffic police said, "Due to road repair work on C-Hexagon India Gate near Shershah Road cut, movement of traffic will be impaired." On Tuesday morning, a portion of the Shershah Road caved in near the C-Hexagon.



