One Tunnel Left, Delhi's Pragati Maidan Project Inches Closer to Completion

After months of waiting and repeated delays, the final underpass in the Pragati Maidan tunnel network has finally received the go-ahead. The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) has cleared the Public Works Department's (PWD) revised plan to complete the last remaining stretch, Underpass 5 on Bhairon Marg, marking a breakthrough in one of Delhi's largest infrastructure projects.

The project had been stalled for more than a year due to persistent flooding, sinking concrete boxes, and tricky construction conditions under live railway tracks. But with the new clearance, officials say the path is now clear to resume work, though with some compromises.

What's Been Approved

MoHUA's latest approval allows PWD to begin grouting under existing box structures to stabilise the soil and stitching of concrete boxes beneath the railway embankment to prevent further shifting.

The department has now opted for the cast-in-situ construction method, a change from the earlier box-pushing approach, which it says is safer and more feasible under current site conditions.

"This is not just a clearance; it is a green signal to speed, transparency, and accountability," said Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Verma. "Every rupee spent on infrastructure must yield public value. I thank MoHUA for their support. Now, execution is our top priority, and delay is not an option."

Why the Underpass Was Stuck

While the main tunnel and five other underpasses were opened to the public in June 2022, UP-5 remained incomplete, mainly because of technical setbacks and repeated waterlogging.

In 2023, monsoon floods caused two concrete boxes to be pushed under a railway line to shift and sink. The area is barely 100 metres from the Yamuna, and officials say high groundwater levels and poor drainage made construction nearly impossible. Complicating things further, the underpass runs directly beneath three active railway tracks, limiting construction work to just a few hours each night.

Officials redesigned drainage in the area and held consultations with IIT Delhi and IIT Roorkee, both of which suggested a switch from box-pushing to cut-and-cover or cast-in-situ methods.

What Will Change for Commuters

Due to safety and space constraints, the underpass will now only support light vehicles. The width will be reduced from 11.5 metres to 6.25 metres, and the height from 5.5 metres to 3.9 metres. The carriageway will also shrink from three lanes to two.

"This will impact capacity, but at least the stretch will be usable," said a senior PWD official. "The two-lane side is already functional. If all goes according to plan, the remaining work can be completed in eight months."

Minister's Role in Pushing It Forward

The renewed push came after PWD Minister Parvesh Verma's site visit last month, where he reviewed the delays firsthand and brought all stakeholders, including railway officials and engineers, to the table. The department credited his direct involvement in resolving the bureaucratic gridlock.

"His efforts were instrumental in overcoming the institutional delays and engineering constraints that hindered the project," said a PWD statement.

A fresh proposal incorporating the new method and design changes was sent to MoHUA in July. With the final green light now granted, the city moves one step closer to completing the much-awaited Pragati Maidan tunnel system, albeit with a scaled-down final underpass.