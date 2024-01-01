Delhi's New Year Morning Warmer By 3 Degrees Celsius, Air Quality 'Very Poor'

The relative humidity in the city stood at 88 percent at 8.30 am (File)

Delhi on Monday witnessed a warmer New Year morning, recording a minimum temperature of 10.1 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average.

On Monday, the visibility stood at 700 meters at Safdarjung, Delhi's main weather station, and 1,200 meters at Palam, according to the India Meteorological Department. According to the Indian Railways, 21 Delhi-bound trains were running one to five hours late due to fog.

The relative humidity in the city stood at 88 percent at 8.30 am.

Delhi Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 356, in the 'very poor' category, at 9 am.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor, and 401 and 500 'severe'.

