Delhi's Latest Road Rage Case Leaves Man Dead, His Brother Injured

An investigation is underway to track down the attacks, the police said.

A 25-year-old man was stabbed to death in Delhi's Nangloi area on Tuesday night, police said.

The victim, identified as Sahil Malik, was attacked with knives by a group of men who had earlier assaulted his brother Vishal.

Vishal, returning from a gym, had an argument with a Rural Truck Driver (RTV) driver after his bike lightly grazed him. Following this, several men beat him up. Vishal managed to escape but had to leave his bike behind. He registered a complaint at Nangloi police station and called his brother Sahil who was sent to retrieve his brother's bike.

Their family alleges that the police sent Sahil on his own, without any security, to recover Vishal's bike. As he reached the scene of the earlier incident, the men attacked him with knives, forcing him to be taken to the hospital where he died of his injuries.

"My nephew Vishal Malik was returning from a gym when he had an argument with an RTV bus driver over some issue. They were 8-10 people & thrashed him," said Khaleel Malik, Sahil and Vishal's uncle, as quoted by news agency ANI.

"He left his bike there & managed to escape. He went to Nangloi PS & sought help but police didn't help him. Later he called his brother Sahil & asked him to bring the bike. When Sahil went there, they attacked him with knife & he died on spot," Mr Malik added.

