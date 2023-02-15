Delhi Man Strangled Partner With Data Cable, Kept Body In Fridge: Sources

Nikki was unaware of Sahil's wedding that was fixed long back.

The Delhi woman, whose live-in partner allegedly murdered her and stored her body in the fridge in an incident similar to the Shraddha Walkar murder case, was strangled with a data cable, police sources said today. Sahil Gehlot, who was arrested, has confessed to killing his girlfriend Nikki Yadav, 23, and also led the police to her body, they added. He has been sent to five-day police custody.

Before the murder, the couple had a heated argument inside a car that has been seized, said the sources. He also got married to another woman on the day of the murder.

The 24-year-old pharma graduate, whose family runs a dhaba in west Delhi, panicked after committing the murder and decided to stuff the body inside the fridge, police said, adding that the body has been sent for autopsy.

The police traced him after a local filed a missing complaint about Nikki. Her family was clueless about her whereabouts all this while.

Nikki and Sahil met while preparing for medical entrance exams and were in a live-in relationship for years. But she was unaware of Sahil's wedding that was fixed long back.

Her father, Sunil Yadav, demanded death penalty for the accused. The family is on their way to Delhi from their village in Haryana's Jhajjar to receive Nikki's body.

The incident finds an eerie similarity with the Shraddha Walkar murder case in Delhi last year. Shraddha was allegedly murdered by her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawalla, who chopped her body into several pieces and stored them in a 300-litre fridge before disposing them in a forest area, police had said.