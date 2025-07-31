Man Celebrating Birthday Stabbed Multiple Times In Delhi Road Rage, Dies

A man celebrating his birthday with his friend was stabbed to death following a road rage altercation in Delhi's Ghazipur on Wednesday night, police said.

The victim, Vikas, and his friend Sumit were inside the former's vehicle near a liquor shop in Paper Market area when a man on a two wheeler brushed past his vehicle.

According to sources, Sumit told the police that as Vikas confronted the rider, an argument broke out between the two parties. The verbal spat, however, took an ugly turn when the rider made a phone call and called his friends at the spot.

As the rider's friends - at least six of them - arrived at the spot, they thrashed Vikas and Sumit with rods out of anger. The accused also repeatedly stabbed them, killing Vikas on the spot. Subsequently, they fled the area.

Sumit was rushed to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital, and then referred to a private hospital where his condition is critical.

Vikas, the sources said, is a resident of Faridabad and was scheduled to get married. The two friends worked in a private insurance company in Noida.

"He left for work in the morning. He used to stay in a PG in Noida. He said he would spend the night with his friends and return home in the morning," Vikas' mother said.



Sumit's friend said: "He told us they were dragged to a lane and thrashed by the accused."

