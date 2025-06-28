19-Year-Old Stabbed To Death In Delhi Over Road Rage: Cops

A 19-year-old man was brutally stabbed to death in the Rani Garden area in Shahdara district, police said on Saturday.

The victim has been identified as Yash.

According to police, in their preliminary investigation, two suspects have been identified, Amaan and Rehan, in connection with the murder.

"A murder has taken place in the Geeta Colony area. The deceased's name is Yash, who is around 19 years old. The names of the killers that have come to light are Amaan and Rehan. These two boys together stabbed Yash in the lower back... Initial investigation has revealed that the three were involved in a road rage incident. No arrest has been made so far. Our team is searching for the accused," Shahdara District DCP Prashant Gautam said.

