Biker Chases Delhi Car Driver For 3 Km, Shatters Windows, Leaves Him Bleeding

A man suffered injuries from broken glass after a two-wheeler rider chased him for nearly 3 km and smashed both front windows of his car, as well as the rear windshield, with a brick in Delhi.

Tushar Gupta, who runs a YouTube channel called 'The ATOM', posted on X that he fell victim to road rage while he was on his way to work around 9.55 am on Friday.

In a series of posts on Saturday afternoon, Mr Gupta said - without revealing the cause - that a man on a two-wheeler began chasing him and asked him to stop and step out of his car. When he refused, the man began hitting the glass on the driver's side with his elbow and tried breaking the rear-view mirror "as if a mad rage had captured him".

Mr Gupta said he did not stop, but the man kept following the car, which was moving slowly because it was a narrow road with a lot of traffic.

"Again, a little later, he parked his two-wheeler right in front of my car and started smashing the car windows. All of them. He was going for me, attempting to hit me, and therefore, was smashing the car windows. People had started crowding by now," the YouTuber wrote.

'Shards All Over'

The man used a brick to shatter the windows on the driver and passenger side in the front of the car and then attempted to break the front windshield as well. "Taken aback, I was processing what was going on while glass shards were all over my body," Mr Gupta wrote.

The two-wheeler rider proceeded to shatter the rear windshield before fleeing as more people had started gathering.

Posting photos of his bleeding palm, drops of blood on his jeans and handbrake lever, and a smudge of blood on the front passenger seat, Mr Gupta said he suffered several injuries.

He said he called the emergency numbers and the police began investigating within an hour.

"The medical paperwork was also done in the next three hours, along with an elaborate statement that I gave to the authorities. I must add that the response was prompt," Mr Gupta wrote.

"Road rage in New Delhi is a prevailing threat. A lot of notorious elements come from infamous pockets. People without helmets on two-wheelers have become a menace. Even their registrations are often outdated as the new ownership is not often updated for records... the overall experience leaves one wondering if urban centres are now being held hostage by rogue elements who have nothing to lose, and are a danger to themselves and the society," he added.