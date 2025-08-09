8 Killed As Wall Collapses Amid Heavy Rain In Delhi

At least eight people were killed after a wall collapsed amid heavy rain in Delhi's Hari Nagar this morning, officials said.

The fire department received a call about the incident at 9.16 am, and three fire trucks were rushed to the spot along with police teams, the Delhi Fire Service said.

The victims were identified as Shabibul (30), Rabibul (30), Muttu Ali (45), Rubina (25), Dolly (25), Rukhsana (6) and Haseena (7).

The exact cause of the collapse is yet to be ascertained, officials said.

The national capital recorded heavy rain overnight, causing waterlogging in several areas.

In the 24 hours till 8.30 am on Saturday, Delhi's primary weather station at Safdarjung recorded 78.7 mm of rainfall, Pragati Maidan 100 mm, Lodhi Road 80 mm, Pusa 69 mm, and Palam 31.8 mm, according to data shared by the weather department.

The temperature was recorded at 23.8 degrees Celsius on Saturday morning, 3.2 notches below the average.