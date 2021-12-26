Delhi's Air Quality Slips To 'Severe' Category, AQI Stands At 430

The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi stands at 430.

The air quality in the national capital on Sunday morning slipped to the 'severe' category, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi stands at 430.

However, Delhi's air quality slightly improved from the 'severe' to 'very poor category on Saturday morning with the city recording an overall AQI of 398.

As per the government agencies, and AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor, and 401 and 500 'severe'.

