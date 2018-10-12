Delhi's Air Quality Improves With Increase In Wind Speed

Measures are being taken to fight pollution during the upcoming winter season. (Representational)

After recording 'poor' quality in the last few days, Delhi air improved to 'moderate' with increase in wind speed due to development of low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal.

The overall air quality index (AQI) recorded at 4 pm today stood at 154, which falls under 'moderate' category, according to a data by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Adjoining Ghaziabad and Noida also recorded 'moderate' air quality levels at 122 and 132, respectively, the data showed.

Delhi's AQI on Thursday stood at 210.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor', and 401-500 'severe'.

A senior CPCB official said there would be improvement in the air quality in the next few days as the wind speed improved.

"The wind speed increased due to development of a low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal," he said.

A slew of measures are being taken by the CPCB to fight pollution during the upcoming winter season, when the air quality in Delhi is generally the worst.