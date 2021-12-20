Delhi's Air Quality Improves; Construction Activity Allowed, Trucks May Enter City

The central air quality panel has lifted restrictions on construction activities in Delhi-NCR.

The Commission for Air Quality Management or CAQM today lifted the restrictions on construction and demolition activities in Delhi-NCR in view of an improvement in air quality and meteorological forecast.

The central air quality panel had on Friday allowed authorities in Delhi-NCR to resume physical classes for students in classes 6 and above, colleges and other educational institutions with immediate effect.

It had also said that physical classes for students up to class 5 can begin from December 27.

"The CAQM considering the improvement in air quality and meteorological forecast allows the resumption of construction and demolition activities in NCR and also the entry of trucks into Delhi with immediate effect," the panel tweeted today.



