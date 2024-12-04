Delhi's Air Quality Improves After Weeks, Nears 'Moderate' Category

Delhi's air quality has seen consistent improvement this week.

Delhi's air quality improved significantly on Wednesday, with the AQI nearing the 'moderate' category at 211.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 268 in the 'poor' category on Tuesday.

At 8 am on Wednesday, the AQI was recorded at 211, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor', and 401-500 'severe'.

Delhi's air quality has seen consistent improvement this week. The AQI was 273 on Monday and 285 on Sunday.

On Wednesday, 15 of the 39 monitoring stations in the city recorded 'moderate' air quality and the remaining recorded 'poor' air quality.

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 12 degrees Celsius, 2.5 notches above the season's average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The humidity level was 68 per cent at 8.30 am.

The weather department has forecast shallow fog during the day. The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 27 degrees Celsius, it said.

